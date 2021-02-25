Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 8.8%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 5,461,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,776,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

