Comparing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get StealthGas alerts:

This table compares StealthGas and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $144.26 million 0.82 $2.09 million $0.11 28.36 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility and Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, indicating that its share price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 9.28% 3.08% 1.82% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StealthGas and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

StealthGas presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given StealthGas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

StealthGas beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2020, it had a fleet of 49 vessels comprising 45 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 420,527 cubic meters; 3 medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and 1 Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.