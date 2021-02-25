Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 5.87 $243.00 million $8.04 23.16 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.44 $120.89 million $0.56 42.86

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 16 1 2.74 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $179.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 36.46%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Amkor Technology on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to extend connected vehicle opportunities. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

