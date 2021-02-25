Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,111 shares of company stock worth $1,378,523 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 338,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,844. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

