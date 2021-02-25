Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.30

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.30 and traded as high as $23.55. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 221,286 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,111 shares of company stock worth $1,378,523 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

