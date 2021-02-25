Compass Group (CMPGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

2/22/2021 – Compass Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/5/2021 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

