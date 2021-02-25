Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,398. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $613.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

