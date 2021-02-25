Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Computershare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

