Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,750 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 295.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $57,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

