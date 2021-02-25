Conceal Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $994,626.48 and $14,468.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,090.70 or 1.00042031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.91 or 0.00473698 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00866478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00287805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00127410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002007 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,559,252 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,213 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.