CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $217.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.18 million. CONMED reported sales of $214.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $999.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $129.18.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

