CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE CNMD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,435. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

