ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

CNOB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,544. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

