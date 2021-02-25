Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

