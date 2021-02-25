ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.51

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 12857599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

