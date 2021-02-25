Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

