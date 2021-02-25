Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 51,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

