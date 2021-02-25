Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $36.85 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

