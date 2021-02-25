Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0095

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $1.95 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00727282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00037489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About Content Value Network

CVNT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

