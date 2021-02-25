ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00507247 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

