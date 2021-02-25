Contentos 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00706352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,891,619,436 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.