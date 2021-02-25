ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 7.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 7,768,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,386,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $8,390,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $489,468,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

