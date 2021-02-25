Contrasting SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 28.60% 15.40% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Truxton and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $406.71, suggesting a potential downside of 24.70%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truxton and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $31.63 million 4.68 $9.74 million N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 7.92 $1.14 billion $21.73 24.86

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Truxton on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, Xpress deposit, and online bill payment services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.