Contrasting Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.30 $15.13 million ($0.05) -189.60 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

