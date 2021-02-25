Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.