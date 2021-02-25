Cormark Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$80.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.98.

BNS stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

