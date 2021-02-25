Cormark Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$110.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.68.

TSE:BMO traded down C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,636. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$108.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.11.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

