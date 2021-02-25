Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.23. 632,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 542,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 70.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.