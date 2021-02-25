Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.