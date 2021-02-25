Cortex Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $35.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

