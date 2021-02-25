Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $4.18. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 958 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.