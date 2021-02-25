Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $109,715.50.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

