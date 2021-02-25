Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.14

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.14 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.83). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 703,191 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £174.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.