CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 206.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $836.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $872.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

