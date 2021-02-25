Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.16. The stock had a trading volume of 207,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

