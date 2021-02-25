Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $153,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.37. The stock had a trading volume of 188,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

