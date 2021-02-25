Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $340.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.