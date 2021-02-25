COTI Price Up 76.5% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. COTI has a total market cap of $157.40 million and $117.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

