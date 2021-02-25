CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 14% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $46,983.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

