Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.80. 13,083,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,303,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

