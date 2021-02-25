Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Coupa Software worth $96,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

