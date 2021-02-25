Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Stock Price Down 6%

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.83. 1,596,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 993,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Covanta by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

