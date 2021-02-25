COVER Protocol Price Tops $1,029.06 on Top Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1,029.06 or 0.02102660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $61.25 million and $6.76 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,520 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars.

