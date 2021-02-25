Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $125,813.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00739794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

