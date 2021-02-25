Cowen Raises ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $26.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of CHX opened at $21.08 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

