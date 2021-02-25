CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.78. 10,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 34,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The company has a market cap of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

