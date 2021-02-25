CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Down to $465.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.08), but opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.85). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 447.60 ($5.85), with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on CPPGroup from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.25. The company has a market capitalization of £39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

