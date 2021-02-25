CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.00

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 754956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.75 ($1.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

