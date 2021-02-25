CRA International (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have commented on CRAI. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

