CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.32

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.32 and traded as high as $57.64. CRA International shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 34,992 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get CRA International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.